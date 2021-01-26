Advertisement

US Supreme Court won’t hear Nevada church’s COVID-19 case

Attorneys general from 19 other states had recently joined in support of the church east of Reno
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press in Las Vegas. Attorneys general from 19 other states had recently joined in support of the unusual request from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley east of Reno. Ford had argued the justices should let the federal court in Reno sort out the details before taking the extraordinary step of wading into the case. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused a rural Nevada church’s request to weigh in on a legal battle over the government’s authority to limit the size of religious gatherings.

The high court on Monday denied Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley’s petition seeking to review the case on its merits.

Attorneys general from 19 other states had recently joined in support of the church east of Reno.

They were urging the Supreme Court to rule on the Nevada case to help bring uniformity to various standards courts across the country have used to balance the interests of public safety and freedom of religion.

