Vallow, Daybell attorneys seek new venue for trial

A Fremont County judge has set a date to hear Lori Vallow-Daybell’s and Chad Daybell’s motion,...
A Fremont County judge has set a date to hear Lori Vallow-Daybell’s and Chad Daybell’s motion, asking the court to transfer their case to another venue as well as a motion to dismiss their charges. Photo file image: Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case. Photo date July 21, 2020.
By News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) — A Fremont County judge has set a date to hear Lori Vallow-Daybell’s and Chad Daybell’s motion, asking the court to transfer their case to another venue as well as a motion to dismiss their charges.

The attorneys claim their clients will not get a fair and impartial jury in Fremont County.

Magistrate Judge Steven Boyce will hear oral arguments for both motions March 22 at 9 a.m. Vallow-Daybell’s attorney Mark Means also filed a motion asking for additional time to file pre-trial motions. He said the defense has been unable to analyze a complete discovery file in a timely manner because he has yet to receive it. A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 17.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on a $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children. Chad Daybell is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September 2019.

