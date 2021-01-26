Work continues on the restoration of World War II-era barracks

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A piece of World War II-era history is getting a makeover by the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum.

The World War II-era barrack that is suggested came from the Hunt Japanese internment camp, was moved to the museum grounds in May of last year.

The Minidoka County Historical Society is continuing their work through help from volunteers to restore the outside with the original tar-paper look. As well as fix up the inside and place historical items throughout.

“I think that young people forget our history, said Rick Parker a board member with the Minidoka County Historical Society. “I think that anything we can do to remind people of our history, I think it is important.”

23 January 2021: More progress on the barracks. Clint Robbins, Ray Stockton, Mike Christensen and crew are insulating the walls. Posted by Minidoka County Historical Society Museum on Saturday, January 23, 2021

The historical society is always looking for volunteers as they continue to work on this project, as well as historical items that could be donated to them. They can be reached at 208-436-0336.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.