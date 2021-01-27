Aerial seeding completed in Badger Fire area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire of 2020.

The Minidoka Ranger District, with assistance from Pheasants Forever and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, completed aerial seeding on the Badger Fire on Monday.

The area included 700 acres in Hudson Ridge and 3600 acres in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek Areas.

The seed was flown on aerially using a fixed-wing aircraft on a day where winds were light enough to minimize seed drift and hopefully get seed on the ground right before a snow storm which could be helpful for germination rates.

“It was ideal from a timing standpoint,” said Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti. “If these storm systems do materialize and put snow on the ground that will help a lot. At this point, we have done all we can do we need snow and mother nature to cooperate.”

In the dry creek and rock creek areas, the goal of the seeding was to reestablish shrub species for mule deer winter habitat in patches across the winter range.

