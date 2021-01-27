Advertisement

Aerial seeding completed in Badger Fire area

The area included 700 acres in Hudson Ridge and 3600 acres in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek Areas
Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire...
Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire of 2020. (Credit: Minidoka Ranger District)(Minidoka Ranger District)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire of 2020.

The Minidoka Ranger District, with assistance from Pheasants Forever and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, completed aerial seeding on the Badger Fire on Monday.

The area included 700 acres in Hudson Ridge and 3600 acres in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek Areas.

The seed was flown on aerially using a fixed-wing aircraft on a day where winds were light enough to minimize seed drift and hopefully get seed on the ground right before a snow storm which could be helpful for germination rates.

“It was ideal from a timing standpoint,” said Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti. “If these storm systems do materialize and put snow on the ground that will help a lot. At this point, we have done all we can do we need snow and mother nature to cooperate.”

In the dry creek and rock creek areas, the goal of the seeding was to reestablish shrub species for mule deer winter habitat in patches across the winter range.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

Bomb squad burns dynamite found under southern Idaho home. (Photo from the Twin Falls Sheriff's...
Bomb squad called after dynamite is found under a home in Twin Falls
“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are...
COVID-19 Vaccine appointments opening for residents 65 years and older
Idaho State guardsmen come home
National Guardsmen Story-Max
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. A Montana man...
Montana man faces $9.9M fine for racist, harassing robocalls