Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future

The Peck family is making some changes to the place.
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone Snack Bar has been around since the 60′s, but its current owners have been running the place for the past four years.

“It’s famous for its burgers, fries, and the massive ice cream. The ice cream cone in a cup,” Explains Misty Peck, who owns the restaurant with her husband Mike.

Misty says they “Can’t even keep up in the summer with our ice cream.”

Her son Cage Peck is a manager and explains more.

“We added another machine when we took over.” Continues Cage, “So it’s been absolutely crazy, and most times during a busy summer day, we have to take breaks from both of them, and that means like a 5 to 7-minute break, depends on how frequently we use them.”

With that in mind, the Peck family is making some changes to the place.

“We’re getting two more ice cream machines next week, so just to help with the summer,” says Misty.

But that’s not all, explains Misty.

“We eventually want to have a drive-through, so we can only do it in stages, so next week we’ll be starting the first stage of getting a drive-through,” Misty stated.

The process will take about a year.

But even though some things will be changing at the Snack Bar, Cage and Misty say the fun, family atmosphere will never change.

“I love working upfront and taking orders, talking to people.” Explains Cage “Our employees hate me, cause I just talk so much, and I’m always singing to them and annoying the crap out of them, so it’s really fun, and our community is really awesome.”

