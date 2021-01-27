Bomb squad called after dynamite is found under a home near Buhl
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office received a call Monday from a resident that found dynamite underneath their home near Buhl.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s office said a resident reported finding dynamite in a glass jar underneath their home Monday morning. The sheriff’s office called in the Twin Falls Police Department’s bomb squad to assist in the disposal of the dynamite.
The dynamite was burned and the scene was cleared without any mishaps.
