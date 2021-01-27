Advertisement

Bomb squad called after dynamite is found under a home near Buhl

The sheriff’s office called in the Twin Falls Police Department’s bomb squad to assist in the disposal of the dynamite
The Twin Falls Police Department's bomb squad burned dynamite found under southern Idaho home....
The Twin Falls Police Department's bomb squad burned dynamite found under southern Idaho home. (Photo from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office received a call Monday from a resident that found dynamite underneath their home near Buhl.

Sheriff's Office Responds to Dynamite Call On 01/25/2021 the Sheriff's Office responded to an address in the Buhl...

Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Twin Falls Sheriff’s office said a resident reported finding dynamite in a glass jar underneath their home Monday morning. The sheriff’s office called in the Twin Falls Police Department’s bomb squad to assist in the disposal of the dynamite.

The dynamite was burned and the scene was cleared without any mishaps.

