Advertisement

Cancer advocates push for an increase in Idaho tobacco tax

“There needs to be a higher tax so we are preventing more from buying it and continually using them”
Advocates are meeting virtually with lawmakers all this week to help battle cancer by...
Advocates are meeting virtually with lawmakers all this week to help battle cancer by increasing Idaho tobacco taxes.(none)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cancer patients, survivors and volunteer advocates are meeting virtually with lawmakers all this week to help battle cancer by increasing Idaho tobacco taxes.

Currently, Idaho has one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation at 57 cents per pack, and the state does not tax e-cigarettes. The advocates are urging lawmakers to support a cigarette tax increase of $1.50 per pack with an equal tax increase on all other tobacco products including e-cigarettes. Public health projections from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network show that tax increases could save roughly 3,500 lives and help prevent kids under 18 from smoking.

Anita Sloan, a youth volunteer advocate, explained how they hope the increased taxes will discourage tobacco use.

“My favorite analogy to use is if you’re buying something online and you like the price of it and you put it in your shopping cart and you add that shipping, you look at this shipping cost and it’s like $5, but it’s enough to think, ‘Do I really need this product because I don’t want to pay that high shipping cost either,’” Sloan said, “There needs to be a higher tax so we are preventing more from buying it and continue using them.”

The group says they are using this week of the virtual meetings as their opportunity to let Idaho legislators know they are counting on them to help save lives from cancer.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

Valley House Executive Director John Spiers stands near where the Twin Falls homeless shelter...
Twin Falls homeless shelter sees increase in those seeking services
A science program at the College of Southern Idaho is giving students an entry point for a wide...
CSI offers entry point to a variety of careers in biology
A piece of World War II-era history is getting a makeover by the Minidoka County Historical...
Work continues on the restoration of World War II-era barracks
Two commercial developments are nearing completion on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, adding jobs...
Magic Valley businesses expand on Pole Line Road, adding new jobs to the community