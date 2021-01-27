Cancer advocates push for an increase in Idaho tobacco tax

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cancer patients, survivors and volunteer advocates are meeting virtually with lawmakers all this week to help battle cancer by increasing Idaho tobacco taxes.

Currently, Idaho has one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation at 57 cents per pack, and the state does not tax e-cigarettes. The advocates are urging lawmakers to support a cigarette tax increase of $1.50 per pack with an equal tax increase on all other tobacco products including e-cigarettes. Public health projections from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network show that tax increases could save roughly 3,500 lives and help prevent kids under 18 from smoking.

Anita Sloan, a youth volunteer advocate, explained how they hope the increased taxes will discourage tobacco use.

“My favorite analogy to use is if you’re buying something online and you like the price of it and you put it in your shopping cart and you add that shipping, you look at this shipping cost and it’s like $5, but it’s enough to think, ‘Do I really need this product because I don’t want to pay that high shipping cost either,’” Sloan said, “There needs to be a higher tax so we are preventing more from buying it and continue using them.”

The group says they are using this week of the virtual meetings as their opportunity to let Idaho legislators know they are counting on them to help save lives from cancer.

