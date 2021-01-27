Advertisement

Castleford escapes Hansen with nail-biting win; local round-up

The Wolves narrowly escaped Hansen with the 28-26 win.
The Wolves narrowly escaped Hansen with the 28-26 win.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen hosted Castleford in Sawtooth Conference action on Tuesday night.

Both teams were seeking their fourth victory of the season.

The game would be tight throughout and Castleford picked up the narrow win, 28-26.

OTHER SCORES:

Jerome 54, Twin Falls 49 (OT): The game ended at 40-40 after regulation, then the Tigers scored 14 points in overtime to pull away. Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chowder Bailey added 14 points on 3/4 from three-point range, while adding six steals. Halle Egbert scored 11 points.

Minico 73, Wood River 27: A pair of freshmen led the Spartans scoring attack, with Carlie Latta producing 22 points and Kendalyn Anderson adding 17.

Preston 43, Burley 35: Amari Whiting scored 21 points, while Kelsie Pope added five.

Buhl 29, Wendell 20: The Indians won their first game of the season!

Murtaugh 66, Glenns Ferry 19: Addison Stoker led the Red Devils with 20 points, while Alison Nebeker added 14.

Camas County 53, Dietrich 43

BOYS SCORES:

Gooding 46, Declo 44

Kimberly 48, Filer 42: Pacing the Bulldogs, Gatlin Bair who had a game-high 14 points. Joel Perez led the Wildcats with 10 in the loss.

Dietrich 46, Camas County 37

Richfield 53, Hagerman 21

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Pastor wants Twin Falls to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn"
UPDATE: City Council rejects proclamation to make Twin Falls a ‘Sanctuary City for Pre-born Babies’

Latest News

Declo came into Hazelton and defeated the home team, 48-40.
Declo picks up crucial road win to earn No. 1 seed to districts
Teens at the CSI Refugee Center learn about college scholarships.
Former CSI runner helps mentor teen refugees
A former CSI runner who came through the CSI Refugee Center is helping teens learn about...
Golden Eagle helps prepare today's youth for college
CSI men stage second half comeback to beat Northeastern JC. Women cruise in exhibition against...
CSI men stage second half comeback, Dut beats buzzer to top Northeastern JC