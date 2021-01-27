Castleford escapes Hansen with nail-biting win; local round-up

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen hosted Castleford in Sawtooth Conference action on Tuesday night.

Both teams were seeking their fourth victory of the season.

The game would be tight throughout and Castleford picked up the narrow win, 28-26.

OTHER SCORES:

Jerome 54, Twin Falls 49 (OT): The game ended at 40-40 after regulation, then the Tigers scored 14 points in overtime to pull away. Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chowder Bailey added 14 points on 3/4 from three-point range, while adding six steals. Halle Egbert scored 11 points.

Minico 73, Wood River 27: A pair of freshmen led the Spartans scoring attack, with Carlie Latta producing 22 points and Kendalyn Anderson adding 17.

Preston 43, Burley 35: Amari Whiting scored 21 points, while Kelsie Pope added five.

Buhl 29, Wendell 20: The Indians won their first game of the season!

Murtaugh 66, Glenns Ferry 19: Addison Stoker led the Red Devils with 20 points, while Alison Nebeker added 14.

Camas County 53, Dietrich 43

BOYS SCORES:

Gooding 46, Declo 44

Kimberly 48, Filer 42: Pacing the Bulldogs, Gatlin Bair who had a game-high 14 points. Joel Perez led the Wildcats with 10 in the loss.

Dietrich 46, Camas County 37

Richfield 53, Hagerman 21

