CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions

Students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

