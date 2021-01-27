Advertisement

Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - What do you do when your COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line is backed up? You seek out the professionals.

That’s what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie did calling up the expertise of Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak.

In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s vaccination drive-thru centers showcasing the manager in action, saying, “When you need help, call the pros.”

The video shows Walkowiak directing cars and asking drivers if they had their paperwork.

The story has received national attention since Haynie tweeted out the video.

“The real message? Get the vaccine out to the people quickly & efficiently. There’s light at the end of the Covid tunnel,” Haynie said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

Bomb squad burns dynamite found under southern Idaho home. (Photo from the Twin Falls Sheriff's...
Bomb squad called after dynamite is found under a home in Twin Falls
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire...
Aerial seeding completed in Badger Fire area
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence