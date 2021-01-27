Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments opening for residents 65 years and older

Vaccinating this priority group is expected to take weeks, while Idaho continues to receive a limited number of doses.
“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are eager to give them another tool to stay healthy in this pandemic,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director.(St. Luke's)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and local healthcare providers are preparing to open vaccine distribution to priority group 2.2: people over 65 years old on February 1st, 2021.

“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are eager to give them another tool to stay healthy in this pandemic,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD Director.

Vaccinating this priority group is expected to take weeks, while Idaho continues to receive a limited number of doses. If the region receives more vaccine, appointments will increase. Some local providers, listed here, have already started making appointments for this priority group.

South Central Public Health District will reserve the first several Monday vaccine clinics for people over the age of 75. This age group historically has the highest death rate from COVID-19, and SCPHD wants to make sure our older residents have an opportunity to receive a dose.

Because vaccine supply is inconsistent, the health district will only schedule appointments a week in advance to ensure a dose is available for each appointment. If you qualify for vaccine and would like to set an appointment with the health district, please fill out this form to be placed on a waiting list. SCPHD staff members will use that list to call and fill all available vaccine appointments in the coming weeks. SCPHD will not provide vaccine to individuals who do not have an appointment.

Other local providers may follow different protocols depending on their own internal policies. If you would prefer to use a provider other than the health district, please refer to this list to select and contact a provider near you.

Any residents who qualify for vaccine in group 1 or subgroup 2.1, and haven’t received a dose, are encouraged to sign up for a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.

“We have tens of thousands of residents over the age of 65 who are eager to receive vaccine. Demand for a dose is about to go up dramatically. If you qualify for a dose, don’t wait to sign up for an appointment,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator.

Priority Group 1 includes:

• Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients

• Long-term care facility residents and staff (vaccine administration provided through the Pharmacy Partnership Program)

• Outpatient & Inpatient clinic/medical staff who are unable to telework

• Home healthcare providers

• Emergency Medical Services

• Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants

• Pharmacists, pharmacy techs, and pharmacy aides

• Emergency management response workers

• Coroners

• First Responders

• School Nurses

Priority group 2.1 includes pre-K-12 school employees & childcare workers. See the full priority list on the state website: coronavirus.idaho.gov.

Please honor any appointments you schedule. The vaccine has to be prepared in advance. Failing to show for your appointment places that dose at risk, and takes away another person’s chance to be vaccinated. If you do not qualify for vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up here for an email update alerting you when vaccine is available and how to sign up.

