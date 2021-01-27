Advertisement

CSI offering outdoor recreation activities during the winter months

For students, faculty, staff, and community members.
The College of Southern Idaho outdoor recreation is giving people a chance to work on their...
The College of Southern Idaho outdoor recreation is giving people a chance to work on their outdoor skills during these colder months. (Credit: CSI outdoor Recreation)(CSI outdoor recreation)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho outdoor recreation is giving people a chance to work on their outdoor skills during these colder months.

For students, faculty, staff, and community members, the CSI Outdoor Recreation center is hosting several winter-themed events and activities, throughout the month of February.

The recreation center told KMVT this a great opportunity for those who want to get outdoors and try one of the winter survival clinics or Valentine’s Day snowshoeing activity while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are a very good place to come and learn something new, said interim outdoor recreation coordinator Maren Hunter. “We are teaching you how to cross country ski, we are teaching you all the different skills you are going to need so that you feel comfortable to go do it yourself.”

The price points are different for students and community members, and signs ups can be done at the outdoor recreation desk, or by calling Maren Hunter at 208-732-6697 or by email at mrhunter@csi.edu

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Chobani continues the trend of being proactive and investing in its employees
Chobani continues the trend of being proactive and investing in its employees
St. Luke's says adults 65 and older can start getting appointments for vaccinations Feb. 1.
St. Lukes explains how the COVID-19 vaccine could affect people
Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are back in Idaho after assisting with the 59th...
Idaho guardsman shares experience in Washington