CSI offering outdoor recreation activities during the winter months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho outdoor recreation is giving people a chance to work on their outdoor skills during these colder months.

For students, faculty, staff, and community members, the CSI Outdoor Recreation center is hosting several winter-themed events and activities, throughout the month of February.

The recreation center told KMVT this a great opportunity for those who want to get outdoors and try one of the winter survival clinics or Valentine’s Day snowshoeing activity while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are a very good place to come and learn something new, said interim outdoor recreation coordinator Maren Hunter. “We are teaching you how to cross country ski, we are teaching you all the different skills you are going to need so that you feel comfortable to go do it yourself.”

The price points are different for students and community members, and signs ups can be done at the outdoor recreation desk, or by calling Maren Hunter at 208-732-6697 or by email at mrhunter@csi.edu

