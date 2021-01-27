Declo picks up crucial road win to earn No. 1 seed to districts

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo entered Tuesday night, just needing a win to claim the No. 1 seed headed to districts. Standing in their way, Valley and Wendell.

If the Hornets lose, there’d be a three-way tie for first.

Declo got off to a fast start, but Valley closed the gap in the second quarter. The Hornets led 23-20 at halftime.

By the end, Declo would be just too much for Valley, winning 48-40.

They move to 3-1 in the conference, claiming the one seed. Wendell is the second seed (2-2) and Valley (1-3) is the third.

The Vikings travel to Wendell on February 2 at 7 p.m. for the 2A district tournament.

