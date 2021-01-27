Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent off a single item.(Hobby Lobby)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of crafts and coupons, you’ll probably not be shocked to hear that Hobby Lobby has an option that will save you 40 percent on a single item at the register.

But did you know that long-available option is about to disappear?

The chain store is about to take a pair of scissors to the option, saying it’s doing away with the popular promotion that has allowed customers to hold out their cellphones at checkout for a quick scan and a big discount on everything from wall art to party supplies.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a statement. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

So when does the coupon expire? Hobby Lobby said it will honor the promotion through Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
Advocates are meeting virtually with lawmakers all this week to help battle cancer by...
Cancer advocates push for an increase in Idaho tobacco tax
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In battle over GameStop stocks, two big players flinch
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor