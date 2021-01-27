Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers want investment money out of Twitter, others

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic and political life. This has been largely sparked by President Donald Trump’s removal from Twitter -- with the company citing violations in community standards, along with fears that the President’s rhetoric could incite further violence following the takeover of the U.S. Capitol last week.(CNN)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of conservative Idaho lawmakers is asking managers of the state’s employee retirement system to divest in tech companies they say don’t value free speech.

The 22 Republican lawmakers and Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in a letter sent Monday say that $650,000 should be removed from Twitter, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook.

Those companies have either banned former President Donald Trump from social media platforms or taken other actions angering his supporters.

The lawmakers say that by investing in those companies, retirement fund managers are censoring the political and religious speech of Idaho residents.

The Public Employee Retirement System responded with a memo citing investment strategy but didn’t mention divesting.

