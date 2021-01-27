Magic Valley businesses expand on Pole Line Road, adding new jobs to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two commercial developments are nearing completion on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, adding jobs and opportunities to the Magic Valley.

The Idaho Department of a Labor told KMVT unemployment filings have been very volatile in South Central Idaho over the last few weeks. New jobs are on the way as two Magic Valley businesses are investing in the community. On the same stretch of Pole Line Road, Northwest Farm Credit Services and Twin Falls Subaru have recently constructed new facilities.

“It is a pretty central location,” said Eric Bennett, Northwest Farm Credit Services branch manager. “You know a lot of our customers are driving big rigs as they come in with trailers.”

Northwest Farm Credit Services lends exclusively to agriculture. Their newly constructed facility is bringing their two previous branches in Twin Falls into one building.

“It’s a state of the art building,” Bennett said. “It has a lot of features that even I do not know how to use at this point in time.”

Just a little way down the road, construction is also underway for Twin Falls Subaru.

“We are in desperate need of some more room,” said Rob Bunn, Twin Falls Subaru general manager. “I think that some of the No. 1 complaints at our current facility is there is no place to park, there is no place to move, there is no place to go. We are just too cramped and we are excited to hear.”

With this much larger facility, Subaru will be adding 30 new jobs to the area.

“The job is a huge thing,” Bunn said. “Right now we have absolutely maxed out the number of opportunities that we have in our current facility. We physically just need more room.”

Northwest Farm Credit Services has mostly moved in already, with some last-minute touches expected to be done within a month. While Twin Falls Subaru has a targeted completion date for mid-April.

The Idaho Department of Labor told KMVT that Twin Falls County makes up for 56% of job posting distribution with St. Luke’s Health System as the employer with the most job openings.

