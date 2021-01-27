Montana man faces $9.9M fine for racist, harassing robocalls

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man is facing a $9.9 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission after he sent racist, anti-Semitic and harassing robocalls to tens of thousands of phones across eight states.

The Daily Inter Lake reported Wednesday that the 2018 calls targeted Black and Jewish politicians, a journalist, an Iowa community grieving the killing of a local college student and the murder case against an avowed white supremacist who drove into a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The FCC announced the fine on Jan. 14 and said Scott D. Rhodes repeatedly violated the Truth in Caller ID Act by manipulating the calls to make them appear local.

