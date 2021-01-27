Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
LIVE: COVID task force speaks; Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
A science program at the College of Southern Idaho is giving students an entry point for a wide...
CSI offers entry point to a variety of careers in biology
A piece of World War II-era history is getting a makeover by the Minidoka County Historical...
Work continues on the restoration of World War II-era barracks
Two commercial developments are nearing completion on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, adding jobs...
Magic Valley businesses expand on Pole Line Road, adding new jobs to the community