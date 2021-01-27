Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

In the Wood River Valley, snow is likely today through Friday as a storm system slowly works its way through our area. Significant snow accumulations (10 to 20+ inches) are also expected over the next several days in the Wood River Valley, and because of this, there is a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the northern and north-central parts of Blaine County until 5am Friday; for the southern part of Camas County until 5pm tomorrow; and for the northern part of Camas County until 5pm today. Definitely avoid travel if at all possible in these two counties over the next couple of days. It is also going to be breezy today, tonight, and tomorrow in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be some areas of blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures today, tomorrow, and Friday in the Wood River Valley are also going to be near to slightly below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

In the Magic Valley, it is not going to be quite as wet over the next several days as it is going to be in the Wood River Valley, but there are still going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around today through Friday, and locations in the northern part of the Magic Valley are going to have the best chance to see these showers. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the south-central part of Blaine County, all of Lincoln County, and the northern part of Minidoka County until 5am Friday as 3 to 9+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. In locations in the Magic Valley that are not under a Winter Weather Advisory, less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected over the next couple of days. It is also going to be breezy/windy today, tonight, and tomorrow in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 40 mph, and the strongest winds today, tonight, and tomorrow are going to be in locations south of I-84. Also, since the wind is going to be really strong today, there is a WIND ADVISORY in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 5pm. The temperatures today, tomorrow, and Friday in the Magic Valley are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

This weekend is then going to feature some nicer and drier weather as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around on Saturday, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of mountain snow showers on Sunday. The next storm system is then going to begin to approach our area on Monday giving us partly cloudy skies and a chance to see some isolated snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Tuesday as this storm system works its way through our area.

The temperatures this weekend and early next week are also going to continue to be near to slightly above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend and early next week in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, especially during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy and warmer. Winds: North of I-84: SE 10-30 mph; South of I-84: South 20-40 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Breezy and cold. Winds: ESE to SSE 10-25 mph. High: 29

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Breezy. Winds: SE to ESE 10-25 mph. Low: 25

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JANUARY 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy and warmer. Winds: North of I-84: ESE to SE 10-25 mph. South of I-84: SSE 15-35 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. Breezy and not as cold. Winds: ESE 10-25 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. Low: 28

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. High: 43 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. High: 35 Low: 18

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 41 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Chilly. High: 32 Low: 17

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. High: 44 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 34 Low: 18

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. Breezy. High: 45 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 20

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Colder and a little breezy. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Chilly. High: 32

