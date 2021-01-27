Sun Valley ski resort encourages safe skiing

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Deanne Drake has been skiing since 1968 and has only gotten hurt once.

“I’m patient,” Drake said. “I’ll wait for a crowd to go before I go. Before I try to change my path I’ll make sure I look around, make sure nobody is skiing on top of me.”

Not everyone is as safe or as lucky as Drake.

A study from Johns Hopkins University says around 600,000 people become hurt on the slopes every year. While the study is from 2012, the number of skiers a year per year hasn’t changed drastically.

“Ways to avoid those situations are to be aware and ski with care, to wear a helmet, to make sure equipment is working well and to be mindful of where you are in respect to the other users around you,” said Bryant Dunn, a member of the Sun Valley Ski Patrol.

Every January is Safety Awareness Month for the National Ski Areas Association. This week, Sun Valley Ski Resort is encouraging safe skiing.

Dunn said he doesn’t see an overwhelming amount of injuries at Sun Valley, but the way some injuries happen are more common than others.

“The very few injuries we do see in Sun Valley generally occur from skier or rider to rider contact or conflict,” Dunn said.

One area of focus of safety this week is skiing off the beaten path.

“If you’re skiing off the groomed runs, it’s really important to make good decisions, and those begin with skiing with a partner, and not just skiing with a partner, but skiing within view of that partner,” Bryant said. “That’s really, really important.”

It is always important to know your limits.

“I also don’t ski in low-light days,” Drake said. “Low light says freak me out. There is enough good days around here that you don’t need to do that.”

It may be called Sun Valley, but snow is in the forecast with enough snowfall over the next few days, the resort could open its brand new Sunrise Terrain.

