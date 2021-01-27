Advertisement

Twin Falls Community Foundation honoring veterans and first responders

The Twin Falls Community Foundation is now accepting donations for a future project honoring veterans and first-responders from Twin Falls.
The Twin Falls Community Foundation is now accepting donations for a future project honoring veterans and first-responders from Twin Falls. (Credit: City of Twin Falls)(City of Twin Falls)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Community Foundation is now accepting donations for a future project honoring veterans and first-responders from Twin Falls.

An initiative known as the “Honor Wall” was started by a group of citizens who wanted to honor local community members, the group is supported by the city.

The downtown commons area will become the future home for the new wall.

The wall will honor veterans and first-responders from Twin Falls who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country and people. More information will be released in February however, citizens may begin donating to the wall today.

“Some nights in the council chambers we will have pretty deep and passionate discussions about things said Twin Falls Economic development director Nathan Murray. “I think it kind of will just give us a different perspective if you walk out and the first thing you see is a wall to honor those who gave us the freedoms to do that.”

We're pleased to announce that the Twin Falls Community Foundation is now accepting donations for the future Honor Wall...

Posted by Twin Falls City Hall on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Currently, research is being done in order to identify the necessary names that will be honored with a plaque on the wall. Donations are being accepted through the Twin Falls Community Foundation website.

