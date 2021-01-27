Twin Falls homeless shelter sees increase in those seeking services

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Valley House Homeless Shelter has been serving the Magic Valley area since 1995, offering shelter and transitional housing to people in need of assistance.

“People who have been here a long time says, this is most people they have ever seen here at one time,” said John Spiers, Valley House executive director.

Spiers said the shelter is normally at 80-85% capacity at this time of year. But as of Monday, they are at 95%.

“The biggest thing I believe is right now is people leaving other states, and they are coming here looking for employment,” he said. “They are looking for housing. They get here and they realize there isn’t as much employment or housing.”

He said the warm weather this winter hasn’t had much of an impact on their capacity, but it has helped in the construction of a new 15-unit shelter they are building next door.

“Since there is no snow on the ground, no ice,” he said. “It’s not 10 below zero. We should have no problem starting construction very soon.”

Only because of your support are stories like this possible <3 : "The Valley House isn’t just a homeless shelter, it’s... Posted by Valley House Homeless Shelter on Monday, January 25, 2021

Spiers said currently, the shelter is in need of food and warm clothing. It plans to host an online auction in late February to early March to help cover costs and purchase essential items.

“All the finances that we get here — everything is donated,” he said. “So we don’t have the state or the city or any government agency helping us.”

One resident KMVT’s Steve Kirch talked to said she is glad the nonprofit is around because the people who work there are like a family to her.

“Having someone that cares about you is a humongous thing for me in my recovery,” said resident Brittney Truscott, “having any type of support system is important.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.