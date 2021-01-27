Vaccinating 65-and-up population could take a while, officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Feb. 1 approaching, individuals 65 and older, not in long-term care facilities, will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Tuesday this group includes more than 250,000 people. Idaho receives about 21,000 doses of vaccine a week.

While the state is hoping to receive higher weekly dosages in the future, it could be a while before the 65-and-up group is fully vaccinated.

“Most of that group will not be vaccinated on Feb. 1 or even the first week,” said Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “We ask for your patience as everyone 65 and older who wants the vaccine will be able to do so, but those appointments will happen over the coming multiple weeks.”

Overall, the department said Idaho has received more than180,000 doses of the vaccine and administered about 51% of the doses. The national average is 53%.

IMPORTANT COVID VACCINE UPDATE: We were notified this morning, from Public Health, that our next shipment of the... Posted by North Canyon Medical Center on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The North Canyon Medical Center said it received notice their next vaccine shipment is delayed. The medical center has stopped taking vaccination appointments for next week.

