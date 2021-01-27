Advertisement

Vaccinating 65-and-up population could take a while, officials say

Idaho is receiving around 21,000 vaccine doses a week, but the 65+ population includes over 250,000 individuals
It could be a while before the 65-and-up population is fully vaccinated in Idaho, officials...
It could be a while before the 65-and-up population is fully vaccinated in Idaho, officials say. Idaho is receiving around 21,000 vaccine doses a week, but the 65 plus population includes over 250,000 individuals.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Feb. 1 approaching, individuals 65 and older, not in long-term care facilities, will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Tuesday this group includes more than 250,000 people. Idaho receives about 21,000 doses of vaccine a week.

While the state is hoping to receive higher weekly dosages in the future, it could be a while before the 65-and-up group is fully vaccinated.

“Most of that group will not be vaccinated on Feb. 1 or even the first week,” said Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “We ask for your patience as everyone 65 and older who wants the vaccine will be able to do so, but those appointments will happen over the coming multiple weeks.”

Overall, the department said Idaho has received more than180,000 doses of the vaccine and administered about 51% of the doses. The national average is 53%.

IMPORTANT COVID VACCINE UPDATE: We were notified this morning, from Public Health, that our next shipment of the...

Posted by North Canyon Medical Center on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The North Canyon Medical Center said it received notice their next vaccine shipment is delayed. The medical center has stopped taking vaccination appointments for next week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9,...
Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Latest News

A science program at the College of Southern Idaho is giving students an entry point for a wide...
CSI offers entry point to a variety of careers in biology
A piece of World War II-era history is getting a makeover by the Minidoka County Historical...
Work continues on the restoration of World War II-era barracks
Two commercial developments are nearing completion on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, adding jobs...
Magic Valley businesses expand on Pole Line Road, adding new jobs to the community
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
Idaho leaders ask why the state’s vaccine allotment is low