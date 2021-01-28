Advertisement

4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - It’s an experience Stephanie Brown and her son Dominic will never forget after he brought home a new friend he made while playing outside, WWBT reported.

As the Westmoreland County family was packing up to leave their rental in Massanutten on Tuesday morning, 4-year-old Dominic was outside playing.

Stephanie says while she finished taking things out of the fridge, she heard Dominic’s footsteps at the door as he cleaned off his boots.

But what she saw when she peeked around the corner definitely took her by surprise.

“I see him and the baby deer standing next to each other almost to come inside!! I was completely shocked! I froze for a second because I literally didn’t know what to do!” she said.

That’s when she quietly walked away to grab her phone to snap the picture that has now gone viral on Facebook.

Dominic really went outside and brought a deer back...

Posted by Stephanie Brown on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Stephanie says Dominic acted as if nothing was out of the ordinary and wanted to bring his new friend inside for some cereal.

“After I got the picture I asked Dominic to walk his new friend back to the woods so his mommy could find him,” she said.

Dominic then walked his new friend back to the woods and the family left.

