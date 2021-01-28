Blaine County winter storm propmpts avalanche warning

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All of the snow that has fallen in Blaine County has caused increased avalanche concerns.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center put out a warning Wednesday night, saying the chances of natural and human-caused avalanches are very high.

We have issued an Avalanche Warning. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Avoid avalanche terrain and the runout... Posted by Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Sun Valley Ski Resort tweeted earlier saying the top of Bald Mountain has received 25 inches of snow in only 24 hours.

The ski resort also said avalanche mitigation is in progress and said that all bowls are closed Thursday.

25" in the past 24 hours. Avalanche mitigation in progress. Expect delayed openings: https://t.co/GZpZGMlMwe pic.twitter.com/GWTuqohdJR — Sun Valley Resort (@sunvalley) January 28, 2021

The avalanche warning lasts until Saturday morning, but the danger could last longer.

“It’s very likely that the avalanche danger will remain elevated for the next few days at least, even after the warning,” said avalanche forecaster Ethan Davis. “Especially if we get some strong wind that moves in following this storm.”

Davis also said once people duck the resort boundary rope, they’re entering terrain that’s unpatrolled and uncontrolled.

