Idaho adds 7 MIS-C cases to the state total, bringing confirmed cases to 16

All diagnosed children required hospitalization, and seven required overnight stays in an intensive care unit.
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)(AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho health officials added seven more Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children cases to state numbers.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday that health officials and health care providers identified seven more children who had been diagnosed with MIS-C between November 2020 and January 2021 that were not included in the state’s current case total.

The state has identified 16 cases of MIS-C since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One previously reported had been removed after medical providers determined another cause for the child’s illness.

The addition of the seven cases indicated multiple reasons why the information hadn’t been added. A scenario could have been reports being made at the time of diagnosis, but public health investigations only recently being completed. Health and Welfare said processes have since been improved to prevent future delays and facilitate more timely reporting.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to report MIS-C diagnoses to public health as soon as possible because “MIS-C and other diagnoses for which there is no single confirmatory laboratory test can take longer to investigate,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho deputy state epidemiologist, in a statement. “We appreciate help from our medical colleagues to identify and report these cases and their collaboration with local epidemiologists to investigate them, especially given how complicated and serious MIS-C can be.”

All diagnosed children required hospitalization, and seven required overnight stays in an intensive care unit. Of the 16 children diagnosed with MIS-C, 10 were male, and the average age of all patients with MIS-C was about 9 years old. The youngest was 3 years old, and the oldest was 16 years old. No Idaho children have died of MIS-C.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The exact cause of MIS-C is unknown, however, many children with MIS-C have had the virus that causes COVID-19 or have been around someone with COVID-19.

People are asked to contact their child’s doctor, nurse or clinic right away if their child is showing symptoms of MIS-C.

