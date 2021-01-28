Advertisement

Idaho guardsman shares experience in Washington

Call said they slept in hotels and did take breaks during the day in parking garages because it was the warmest option
By Max Mueller
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are back in Idaho after assisting with the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

After Gov. Brad Little approved the mission, the guardsmen left on Jan. 15 and returned on the 24th.

Idaho guardsmen augmented the Washington, D.C. National Guard and served in support of the U.S. Secret Service.

KMVT spoke with an Idaho guardsman about his experience.

Technical Sgt. Lindsay Call addressed concerns after social media posts depicted guardsmen not being treated fairly.

“The accommodations were actually really good,” Call said. “The pictures you see and all the information that came out on social media, that’s not a true depiction.”

Call said they slept in hotels and did take breaks during the day in parking garages because it was the warmest option.

He also said there was plenty of hot meals and boxed meals provided. Fast food chains also sent guardsmen food.

