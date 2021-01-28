Advertisement

Idaho schools chief makes $2.4 billion budget request

There has never been a more challenging time for education
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s schools chief is asking lawmakers for a budget increase of 3.8% to roughly $2.4 billion to educate the more than 300,000 students in grades K-12.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday that there has never been a more challenging time for education.

Her budget is about $25 million less than what was recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little, who is seeking a 4.8% increase for the next fiscal year.

The budget committee will vote on the education and other agency budgets in the coming months.

