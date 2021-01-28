Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, January 28, 2021

In the Wood River Valley, snow is likely today, tonight, and tomorrow as a storm system continues to slowly work its way through our area. There is also a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the northern and north-central parts of Blaine County and the northern part of Camas County until 5pm today, and there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the northern and north-central parts of Blaine County from 5pm today through 5pm tomorrow as 5 to 15+ inches of additional snow accumulation is expected between this morning and tomorrow evening. Definitely avoid travel if possible today, tonight, and tomorrow in these two counties. It is also going to be a little breezy today, tonight, and tomorrow in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be some areas of blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures today and tomorrow in the Wood River Valley are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s.

In the Magic Valley, there are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around today and tonight, mainly in locations north of I-84, and then there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow as a storm system continues to slowly work its way through our area. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the south-central part of Blaine County, all of Lincoln County, and the northern part of Minidoka County until 5pm today as 1 to 4+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected. In locations in the Magic Valley that are not under a Winter Weather Advisory, less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected over the next couple of days. It is also going to be breezy/windy again today in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy tonight and tomorrow in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures today and tomorrow in the Magic Valley are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations.

This weekend is then going to feature some nicer and drier weather (thanks to an upper level ridge) as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain snow showers on Saturday, and we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. Monday is also going to have some pretty nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures this weekend and on Monday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend and on Monday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as another storm system begins to pass through our area. Next Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly in the Magic Valley, as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, JANUARY 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in locations north of I-84. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy and warmer. Winds: North of I-84: East to SE 10-25 mph. South of I-84: South 10-30 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations are expected. A little breezy and a little warmer. Winds: ESE 5-20 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in locations north of I-84. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. Low: 28

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JANUARY 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A bit breezy. Winds: SSE to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy during the morning. Winds: SE to SW 5-20 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, mainly before midnight. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 19

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 42 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 33 Low: 16

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. High: 44 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 35 Low: 17

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. A little breezy. High: 46 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 36 Low: 22

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (GROUNDHOG DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy and cooler. High: 41 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. High: 33 Low: 17

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and colder. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Chilly. High: 30

