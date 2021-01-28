St. Lukes explains how the COVID-19 vaccine could affect people

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a lot of commotion and excitement with the continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, according to St. Luke’s.

Currently, the vaccine is being administered to frontline essential workers and on Feb. 1, they will start vaccinating Idahoans 65 years old and older.

Many people have questions as to how they can sign up for the vaccine. St. Luke’s said any patient who has been to St. Luke’s in the past can use the myChart app or call to set up an appointment as their group is eligible.

St. Luke’s is working with the community leaders to ensure people know when they are eligible. Once a person has an appointment, they are to be prepared to stay at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot for an observation period.

“If you are to have a side effect or response, first of all, that’s normal, it’s expected,” said Scott Milner, St. Luke’s senior director of pharmacy. “Any time we give you a medication that’s active in your body there will be an immune response we’re look to that. There are some other things some of them are, you know fear of needles. Some of the people get dizzy or nauseous in that first 15 minutes.”

He said with St. Luke’s, once a patient contacts them to set up an appointment the turnaround time is within 10 days.

