St. Luke’s to open Covid-19 vaccinations appointments for people 65+

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In alignment with the state and public health districts, St. Luke’s Health System will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Idahoans who are age 65 and older. People in this next group can book vaccine appointments starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Due to limited vaccine supply, healthy, younger seniors are encouraged to wait one week to book their appointments to allow Idahoans over 80 years old or with serious health conditions to book their appointments first.

Idaho’s seniors will join the state’s health care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers, correctional and detention facility staff, home care professionals, long-term care facility staff and residents, dentists and pharmacists in our communities who are all now eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee established the priority groups to determine the timeline for when Idahoans would be eligible for the vaccine. designated Groups 1, 2.1 should schedule appointments, with the addition of 2.2 starting Monday morning.

To verify appropriate group placement, people will be required to provide proof of employment or age at their appointment. COVID vaccine will not be given if the person does not have the proper identification. Examples include a badge, pay stub, W2, driver’s license, or passport.

Seniors will be able to make vaccine appointments beginning Monday at 8 a.m. St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments for their first dose of the vaccine online using myChart for the quickest access.

People who have never used St. Luke’s services may set-up a myChart account online or by calling 208-381-9000. Those who cannot use myChart because they do not speak English, have a disability that prevents them from doing so, or they don’t have the necessary technology may call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment when their phase and subgroup opens up for scheduling. People may also set up online myChart proxy access for family members or dependents. Second doses will be scheduled when the person checks in for their first dose.

The state estimates there are about 290,000 people in this next group. St. Luke’s will methodically open the same number of appointments as it has in vaccine doses. People are encouraged to check back if they do not immediately receive an appointment, as St. Luke’s will work diligently to add appointments as it receives additional vaccine. Individuals in this group can also contact their local public health district, pharmacy, or other health care organizations to learn more or schedule an appointment.

