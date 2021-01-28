Advertisement

Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney accepting applications for student scholarship

“You know it forces them to think about the problem”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney will again be offering a drug-free student scholarship.

Students in Twin Falls County have the opportunity to have their entire two years at the College of Southern Idaho paid for, as well as the first semester of their second and third college.

This is possible through the Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney’s drug-free student scholarship. The application among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic of, What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?

“You know it forces them to think about the problem,” said prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs. “It forces them to be creative about the ways they can impact this public health problem and this criminal justice problem.”

Applications are available at any Twin Falls County high school and at the prosecuting attorney’s office. The application deadline is March 1.

