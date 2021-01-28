Advertisement

Viral TikTok user gives signed juice bottle to Idaho museum

Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum in exchange for the autographed donation
When Nathan Apodaca posted a video riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the...
When Nathan Apodaca posted a video riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the Fleetwood Mac song "Dreams," he had no idea what would come next.(CNN)
By Post Register
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday.

The Post Register reported that Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum in exchange for the autographed donation.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future

Latest News

Police chase in Burley sends one to hospital
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to build a significant backlog of jury trials in the court...
Hundreds of jury trials continue to be backlogged
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...
Idaho adds 7 MIS-C cases to the state total, bringing confirmed cases to 16
“This group includes many of our residents at highest risk for severe cases of COVID-19. We are...
COVID-19 Vaccine appointments opening for residents 65 years and older