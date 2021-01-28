Wickel signs with TVCC Softball

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico High School softball player is going to continue her career down the road in Ontario, Oregon.

Amber Wickel signed with Treasure Valley Community College this week.

She played for the 2020 Bombsquad and had a whopping batting average of .714. In the circle, she struck out 388 batters, with an ERA of 3.98.

During her junior campaign for the Spartans, she helped the team to win all four games they played last spring, smacking six home runs along the way.

As a pitcher, her ERA was 1.32.

“I just thought Gordy has a great program and Ontario felt like home,” Wickel explained. “To me, it felt like the Twin area, the campus was really nice, I really liked how spread out it was.”

Wickel’s batting average has never fallen below .520 in three years with Minico High School and four with the Bombsquad.

