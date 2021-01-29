Advertisement

AAA Idaho warns of deadly difference in crash impact speeds

“We want to make sure this isn’t just about the fatalities it’s also about preventing the injuries.”
AAA Idaho study finds when impact speed rises from 40 to 56 mph, risk of serious injury...
AAA Idaho study finds when impact speed rises from 40 to 56 mph, risk of serious injury increases by 67%
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AAA of Idaho has released a new study that shows when vehicle crashes go from 40 to 56 miles per hour the risk of serious injury goes up by 67 percent.

During the study, conducted in partnership with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety sensors in the crash test dummy from 40 miles per showed the little risk of injury but said airbags and safety precautions in vehicles are not made to protect against higher speeds.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho says drivers need to drive extra cautious because many of the roads in the Gem state are classified as rural and many drivers speed when there are few other cars on the roads and wildlife could easily wander onto the roadways. He also says it’s not just the risk of death from a car crash.

“If you have this increased risk of neck trauma, facial fracture, brain injury those are things whether you survive or not your quality of life is way diminished,” Conde said. “So we want to make sure this isn’t just about the fatalities it’s also about preventing the injuries.”

AAA also said it is important for drivers to also pay attention to their distance between other cars on the road.

