Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, pot products line a display case at a marijuana shop...
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, pot products line a display case at a marijuana shop in Seattle. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana in Idaho has moved forward as lawmakers in the conservative state try to halt the increasing acceptance of the drug nationwide. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday,Jan. 27, 2021, to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in Idaho. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana in Idaho has moved forward as lawmakers in the conservative state try to halt the increasing acceptance of the drug nationwide.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in Idaho.

Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses.

The joint resolution would have to pass the Senate and House with two-thirds majorities before going to voters.

