Director of Idaho Office of Emergency Management explains emergency declaration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho legislature has been pushing to end the current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic with Gov. Brad Little responding last Friday saying they are quote “playing politics.” Putting you first we found out exactly what the declaration does for Idaho.

KMVT spoke to Brad Richy, the director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, to clarify the details of the declaration. He said the emergency declaration does not explicitly outline any restrictions or shutdowns. Currently, every state in the U.S. is under an emergency declaration and the federal government has no end date on the national COVID emergency declaration, meaning they are supporting all states for an ongoing period of time. Richy explained with the ongoing declaration it allows communities to get reimbursement of FEMA funds during the pandemic.

“That can go to leasing locations to put up testing sites, leasing locations to put up vaccination sites, PPE procurement, sanitation of buildings and facilities,” Richy said. “Those are some of the things, the storage, the overtime costs, all those things are wrapped up into eligible projects the communities can apply for.”

He said by ending the declaration Idaho would no longer be eligible for those funds and would no longer have access to the 400 plus National Guardsmen currently in Idaho assisting with the vaccination roll-out.

