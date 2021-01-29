Doctor talks about COVID ‘long-haulers’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New estimates of the number of long haulers have grown alongside the COVID-19 numbers. Of the more than 25 million in the US who have contracted COVID-19, up to 2 million might be dealing with symptoms that have persisted for months, according to a new study.

Dr. Aaron Bunnell, a University of Washington Medicine rehabilitation specialist at Harborview Medical Center, said he had expected to see a steady stream of patients needing therapy after developing COVID-19. But what he didn’t expect was a multifold increase in patients needing clinic services, a spike that began at the end of the summer and continued into the winter.

The most common long-term symptoms that persist after a patient has tested negative for COVID-19 include decreased endurance, shortness of breath, fatigue and what many patients are calling “brain fog.”

“And then there’s the mental health domain,” Burnell said. “Are you feeling anxiety, depression, PTSD, and all of those things can be affected in ICU stays? I think what we’re finding in COVID is, it’s not just the ICU patients that are affected in those ways.”

Burnell said he’s seen these long-hauler symptoms in patients of all ages, ranging from pediatrics to patients in their 70s. He also estimates 10-30% of patients will experience these long- haul symptoms

