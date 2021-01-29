Advertisement

High school basketball media polls revealed

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the latest Idaho basketball media polls as seen on Idaho Sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

5A

  1. Meridian
  2. Madison
  3. Rigby
  4. Thunder Ridge
  5. Lake City

RV - Rocky Mountain 3

4A

  1. Middleton
  2. Century
  3. Jerome
  4. Pocatello
  5. Columbia

RV - Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2

3A

  1. Snake River
  2. Teton
  3. South Fremont
  4. Marsh Valley
  5. Fruitland

RV - Priest River 9

2A

  1. North Fremont
  2. St. Maries
  3. West Side
  4. Ambrose
  5. Valley

RV - Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1

1A DI

  1. Lapwai
  2. Oakley
  3. Lakeside
  4. Prairie
  5. Victory Charter

RV - Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2

1A DII

  1. Garden Valley
  2. Watersprings
  3. North Gem
  4. Dietrich
  5. Rockland

RV - Deary 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

5A

  1. Coeur d’Alene
  2. Mountain View
  3. Rigby
  4. Meridian
  5. Thunder Ridge

RV - Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.

4A

  1. Middleton
  2. Blackfoot
  3. Century
  4. Burley
  5. Preston

RV - Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1

3A

  1. Sugar-Salem
  2. Timberlake
  3. Parma
  4. Snake River
  5. Bonners Ferry

RV - Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1

2A

  1. Ririe
  2. Cole Valley
  3. Grangeville
  4. Melba
  5. West Jefferson

RV - Valley 5, New Plymouth 4

1A DI

  1. Lapwai
  2. Prairie
  3. Grace
  4. Genesee
  5. Murtaugh

RV - Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5

1A DII

  1. Rockland
  2. Kendrick
  3. Tri-Valley
  4. Mackay
  5. Garden Valley

RV - Camas County 3, Carey 3

