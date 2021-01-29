High school basketball media polls revealed
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the latest Idaho basketball media polls as seen on Idaho Sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
5A
- Meridian
- Madison
- Rigby
- Thunder Ridge
- Lake City
RV - Rocky Mountain 3
4A
- Middleton
- Century
- Jerome
- Pocatello
- Columbia
RV - Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2
3A
- Snake River
- Teton
- South Fremont
- Marsh Valley
- Fruitland
RV - Priest River 9
2A
- North Fremont
- St. Maries
- West Side
- Ambrose
- Valley
RV - Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1
1A DI
- Lapwai
- Oakley
- Lakeside
- Prairie
- Victory Charter
RV - Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2
1A DII
- Garden Valley
- Watersprings
- North Gem
- Dietrich
- Rockland
RV - Deary 5
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
5A
- Coeur d’Alene
- Mountain View
- Rigby
- Meridian
- Thunder Ridge
RV - Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.
4A
- Middleton
- Blackfoot
- Century
- Burley
- Preston
RV - Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1
3A
- Sugar-Salem
- Timberlake
- Parma
- Snake River
- Bonners Ferry
RV - Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1
2A
- Ririe
- Cole Valley
- Grangeville
- Melba
- West Jefferson
RV - Valley 5, New Plymouth 4
1A DI
- Lapwai
- Prairie
- Grace
- Genesee
- Murtaugh
RV - Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5
1A DII
- Rockland
- Kendrick
- Tri-Valley
- Mackay
- Garden Valley
RV - Camas County 3, Carey 3
