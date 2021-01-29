High school basketball media polls revealed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the latest Idaho basketball media polls as seen on Idaho Sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

5A

Meridian Madison Rigby Thunder Ridge Lake City

RV - Rocky Mountain 3

4A

Middleton Century Jerome Pocatello Columbia

RV - Hillcrest 8, Bishop Kelly 6, Lakeland 3, Preston 2

3A

Snake River Teton South Fremont Marsh Valley Fruitland

RV - Priest River 9

2A

North Fremont St. Maries West Side Ambrose Valley

RV - Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1

1A DI

Lapwai Oakley Lakeside Prairie Victory Charter

RV - Riverstone 5, Kamiah 2

1A DII

Garden Valley Watersprings North Gem Dietrich Rockland

RV - Deary 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

5A

Coeur d’Alene Mountain View Rigby Meridian Thunder Ridge

RV - Timberline 5, Post Falls 1.

4A

Middleton Blackfoot Century Burley Preston

RV - Skyline 4, Mountain Home 1

3A

Sugar-Salem Timberlake Parma Snake River Bonners Ferry

RV - Marsh Valley 3, American Falls 2, Filer 1

2A

Ririe Cole Valley Grangeville Melba West Jefferson

RV - Valley 5, New Plymouth 4

1A DI

Lapwai Prairie Grace Genesee Murtaugh

RV - Butte County 10, Rimrock 10, Liberty Charter 5

1A DII

Rockland Kendrick Tri-Valley Mackay Garden Valley

RV - Camas County 3, Carey 3

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.