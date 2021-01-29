Advertisement

Idaho Guardsmen providing support

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Guardsmen are assisting health providers with getting vaccinations in the arms of Idahoans as quickly as possible.

KMVT is told the Idaho Guardsmen around the state are performing many functions. That includes assisting health districts with administering vaccines in Northern Idaho and the Treasure Valley.

The Guardsmen are mainly providing support by helping patients with parking, helping input patient data and other administration duties.

Guardsmen are also helping with continued COVID-19 testing.

In fact, at some of the busiest testing locations, officials say Guardsmen have reduced the amount of time it takes by 95 percent.

Furthermore, if supply increases, they will be ready to assist with large vaccination locations capable of administering hundreds of vaccines per day.

