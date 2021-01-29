Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appear to have taken a hit.

The Idaho attorney general’s office in an opinion on Thursday says a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don’t require a governor’s signature to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution.

The Attorney General’s office says such a concurrent resolution merely expresses the Legislature’s preference but has no legal effect.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward several concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little’s coronavirus emergency.

