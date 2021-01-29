Advertisement

Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Two former Republican speakers of the Idaho House of Representatives say attempts by the Republican-dominated House and Senate to strip Republican Gov. Brad Little and future governors of emergency powers endanger Idaho residents. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appear to have taken a hit.

The Idaho attorney general’s office in an opinion on Thursday says a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don’t require a governor’s signature to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution.

The Attorney General’s office says such a concurrent resolution merely expresses the Legislature’s preference but has no legal effect.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward several concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little’s coronavirus emergency.

