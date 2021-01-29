Ketchum business hopes heavy snow brings skiers and snowboarders

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crews have been out in Blaine County making sure roads are clear during the winter storm.

City plow drivers worked through Wednesday night to help clear snow off the streets of Hailey and Ketchum.

Traffic has been slower on snow-covered roads, but that hasn’t stopped people from going about their normal business.

One Ketchum business even hopes to see an increase of people from the heavy snowfall.

“We love it here in the ski town,” said Black Tie Ski Rental manager Kyle Wright. “We really needed it too. I think this storm is probably going to surpass our season total so far. It’s awesome! Skiing is great. The snow is light, fluffy. I think the snow always brings people to the ski towns so hopefully, they come.”

So far over a foot of snow has fallen in Ketchum.

