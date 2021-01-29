Advertisement

Man in custody following chase, standoff in Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Police Department responded to the call of what was initially an assault.
Police engaged in a standoff
Police engaged in a standoff(Rachel Fabbi)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is in custody after a standoff in the area of the 500 block of Jackson Street in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Police Department responded to the call of what was initially an assault.

The suspect then fled to 500 block of Jackson Street, where the standoff occurred.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, as well as Idaho State Police, assisted the police department during the standoff.

KMVT is still waiting for more details, but the police department did confirm they used drones during the ordeal.

The man was taken into custody at about 6:30 Thursday night.

Charges are not yet known, but officials did say he would be facing aggravated assault charges.

(This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls. Intersection between Second...
Traffic lights removed on intersection in downtown Twin Falls
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future

Latest News

Ketchum business hopes heavy snow brings skiers and snowboarders
Ketchum business hopes heavy snow brings skiers and snowboarders
The COVID-19 vaccine has to be used within a certain time period once taken out of the freezer.
S. Idaho health providers explain COVID-19 vaccine rollout process
February 1st, people age 65 and older can begin getting the vaccine.
All the details about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Director of Idaho office of emergency management outlines what the emergency declaration does
Director of Idaho Office of Emergency Management explains emergency declaration