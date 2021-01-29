Man in custody following chase, standoff in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is in custody after a standoff in the area of the 500 block of Jackson Street in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Police Department responded to the call of what was initially an assault.

The suspect then fled to 500 block of Jackson Street, where the standoff occurred.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, as well as Idaho State Police, assisted the police department during the standoff.

KMVT is still waiting for more details, but the police department did confirm they used drones during the ordeal.

The man was taken into custody at about 6:30 Thursday night.

Charges are not yet known, but officials did say he would be facing aggravated assault charges.

(This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.)

