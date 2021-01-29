Advertisement

Police chase in Burley sends one to hospital

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington man is in the hospital, after crashing and rolling his car during a high-speed police chase in Burley Tuesday evening.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell says dispatch received a call at 8:21 p.m. reporting a vehicle with stolen plates at the Walmart in north Burley.

When officers turned on their emergency lights, the jeep headed west on Fifth Street to Ray’s Mufflers parking lot and then south on Overland Avenue.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Reilley White out of Washington, then led police through town and residential streets, while going over 70 miles an hour.

He eventually headed west on highway 30, where Warrell says he hit 100 miles an hour.

It was on Highway 30 when White crashed the car.

“At 1100 west, he couldn’t navigate the road there, there’s a curve there, and he rolled the jeep, and it flipped several times, and he landed out in the field, next to the car, and then our deputies stopped and began giving basic first aid,” explained Warrell

White was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital and then flown to Portneuf Medical Center by air ambulance.

It was later discovered that the jeep was reported as stolen in Washington.

Charges are pending, and Warrell says White will eventually be charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding.

