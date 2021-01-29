Raft River student-athletes sign NLI’s with four-year universities

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Raft River Trojans signed their National Letters of Intent with four-year schools on Wednesday; they are Ryan Spaeth and Lee Stanger.

Posted by Branden Severe on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Spaeth is going to Idaho State University for throwing events.

Since there wasn’t a complete high school track season last year, let’s go back to 2019, when he won state championships for both discus and shotput as a sophomore.

Stanger is headed to Concordia University in Nebraska for sport shooting; where he’ll be competing in sporting clays, trap, and skeet disciplines.

He plans to major in Business Administration.

Lee won the Idaho State Shoot in 2019 in Trap with a score of 99/100. He looks forward to defending his title this Spring (Covid permitting). The senior is a member of the Raft River Trap Team (Spring League) and the Burley Bobcats Trap Team (Fall League).

According to his mother Denise Stanger, “he is grateful to his coaches and teammates for helping him along the way! He has made many friends and memories to last a lifetime.”

Both signed at the high school Wednesday with their families present.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.