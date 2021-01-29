Advertisement

South Central Public Health District launches COVID vaccine waiting list

The waiting list is the only way to sign up for an appointment through the health district
COVID-19 case numbers reported Sunday for all of Idaho were lower than usual, although the...
South Central Public health district launches COVID-19 vaccine waiting list
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is set to start vaccinating adults over the age of 65 on Monday, Feb. 1. The South Central Public Health District has updated their website to help people get the shot.

Currently, the health district is only scheduling clinics one week in advance to make sure they have enough vaccine. Due to the number of calls, they have been getting they are also only setting up appointments on their website through their waitlist sign-up form.

Once a vaccine appointment is available the health district will go down the waiting list and call people signed up. They ask that you keep your phone, which you have listed on the form, handy so you can get an appointment as soon as possible. They will call twice before moving to the next person on the list.

The link for the waiting list can be found here.

