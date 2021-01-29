Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, January 29, 2021

Snow showers are likely today in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain showers around today in the Magic Valley as a storm system passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times during the day today in the Magic Valley. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, mainly before midnight, as this storm system leaves our area. In terms of snow accumulation between 7am this morning and midnight tonight, 2 to 6+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the Wood River Valley, and less than 2 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the Magic Valley. The temperatures today are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend is then going to have some pretty nice weather (thanks to an upper level ridge) as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions tomorrow, and then we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. Monday is also going to have some pretty nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures this weekend and on Monday are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as another storm system begins to pass through our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly in the Magic Valley, as this storm system leaves our area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Tuesday through Thursday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, JANUARY 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: SSE to West 5-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. 2 to 6+ inches of new snow accumulation is expected. A little breezy. Winds: ESE to South 5-20 mph. High: 35

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, mainly before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally before 9pm. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 20

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Winds: WNW to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 16

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 45 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 35 Low: 18

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 47 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 37 Low: 24

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (GROUNDHOG DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. High: 44 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. High: 35 Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. Breezy and colder. High: 37 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Chilly. High: 31 Low: 12

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the evening. Breezy and chilly. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 28

