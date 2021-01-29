Twin Falls server thanks customer who gave her a generous tip

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Twin Falls woman received a generous surprise on Wednesday afternoon, and she is so grateful.

Denise Vest has been a server at Jaker’s Bar and Grill for 20 years.

Wednesday she received a gift she will never forget.

A man was eating lunch at the bar and left Denise a $2,021 tip with a note that said, “I hope this year is better than the last.”

Denise didn’t notice he left that large of a tip until he was gone, but she says she is so grateful for him, and he has no idea how much that meant to her.

“It made my whole year, believe me,” said Denise Vest on Friday. “I’ve been struggling with vertigo for months and months, I almost called in sick that day, isn’t that funny, ironic. I was really dizzy in the morning, and I was like I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get through the day. I pushed myself, through and for him to tell me I was kind still, that made me really happy because I am trying so hard to not show I’m not feeling good towards people.”

She hopes he somehow sees this story so he can know how much this meant to her.

