Whiting’s 27 points helps Burley to a perfect conference record

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting scored 27 points, while Kelsie Pope added 10 and Burley secured the No. 1 seed to the 4A District 4 Girls Basketball Tournament after the 49-20 win over Twin Falls.

The Bruins struggled offensively, shooting 18% from the field (6/33), 8% from three-point range (1/12). They unable to score in the first quarter, as the Bobcats jumped out to a 15-0 lead.

Burley led 26-4 at halftime.

Halle Egbert led the Bruins with seven points, Chowder Bailey added five.

Districts begin February 3rd at the third and fourth seeds. The first and second seeds get a bye.

OTHER SCORES:

Filer 52, Jerome 31

Kimberly 48, Declo 40: Mekell Wright led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Reece Garey added 12. Pacing the Hornets, Macie Larsen with a game-high 18 points and Aryana Kahalioumi who added nine.

Valley 39, Buhl 24

Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30: Addison Stoker led all scorers with 21 points. Allison Nebeker added 15. For the Indians, Karlie Chapman had 17.

BOYS SCORES:

Dietrich 68, Hansen 52

