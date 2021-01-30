Burley sophomore surpasses 1,000 points for career

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting is the fastest to reach 1,000 career points in the history of Burley Girls Basketball.

The sky is the limit for the sophomore, who already has a handful of Division I offers.

“It wasn’t even on my radar,” explained head coach Amber Whiting of her daughter’s accomplishment.

Only one person on the staff knew that Amari was reaching the 1,000 point milestone, assistant coach Mireya Villanueva. But when she told head coach Amber Whiting...

“I asked her not to say anything to her, I wanted to focus on other things,” Amber explained.

“I didn’t think I was close at all, so it was really, really surprising!” exclaimed Amari.

Senior Kelsie Pope chimed in , “I had no idea honestly, it was a good surprise for all of us and she was so humble about it and we were really excited for her on that accomplishment.”

Amari now has 1,061 points for her career at Burley High School.

As a freshman, she scored 550 points to become the all-time single season scoring leader. This, despite the challenges the team had to overcome.

“At first, it was definitely rough because we didn’t know how to play with each other, and then as they saw I just wanted to win and would do anything to win, I was so competitive, they overlooked that I was a freshman,” Amari said.

The sophomore is averaging approximately 25 points per game and talking to colleges weekly.

But Amber is making sure to keep her focused.

“We tried to scale it back during season to where she only talks to coaches like two days a week because she needs to be to focused on her games,” Amber said. “She has homework.”

Amari can start taking visits during the spring of her junior year.

The coaching staff is really important to us because your turning over your son or daughter for four years.

Despite both parents playing at BYU...

“It has to be her decision,” Amber said. “We don’t want her to think we forced her one way or the other, we told her to enjoy the journey.”

And what a ride it’s been, after placing at state in 2020, the Bobcats just locked up the No. 1 seed to districts.

“It’s sentimental to me because they are my last few games and to give it my all,” Pope explained.

“We’re going to focus on one game at a time, and just take it like that I think if we get caught up on our long term, we can’t focus on our short term,” Whiting said.

